OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It may have not been a shooting, but it’s still an accident that came with severe consequences. At first, it was thought that a shooting had taken place at the Morgan at Ocala apartment complex. At the same time the shooting call was made, police also received a call about a car crash, which ended up being the incident to actually happen. Tuesday morning officers confirmed that their investigation found no shooting had occurred.

OCALA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO