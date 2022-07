MARSHALL, Texas - Interstate 20 in Harrison County will be shut down to traffic in both directions overnight Sunday as work on the U.S. 59 bridge continues. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday, both on the eastbound and westbound lanes. Traffic will be diverted onto the exit ramps.

