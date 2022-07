In 2021, the NFL approved rule changes allowing alternate helmets with throwback uniforms. The use of a second helmet was dropped in 2013 over concerns that wearing more than one helmet might not be safe for players. As those concerns have eased, clubs have lobbied for a second helmet because options for alternate jerseys were expanded in 2018. The new uniforms can be used starting in the 2022 season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO