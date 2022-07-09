ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten run 5th inning sends #6 SE Warren past Griswold in Regional Softball Semifinal

By Bennett Blake
(Milo) Griswold hung with SE Warren through four innings, but when the high powered Warhawks got on track they never stopped. Class 1A’s 6th rated squad is a win away from returning to Fort Dodge for a second straight state softball appearance.

Josie Hartman’s RBI single in the 5th inning gave the homes squad a 3-2 lead. It was part of a ten hit inning that included a two run homer from Alivia Ruble and two run triple for Breanna Nolte. Nolte’s sac fly later in the inning brought in the game ending run. Lexi Clendenen doubled to lead off the big frame. She was the first of six straight players to get a hit and score a run in the inning.

Griswold had some bright spots early in the contest. The bottom of the order came up clutch in the top of the 2nd to grab a 2-1 lead. They sent 8 batters to the plate in the inning. Makenna Askeland led off the frame with a walk. With two outs the 7-8-9 hitters all got aboard. Joey Reynolds walked, an Abby Gohlinghost single loaded the bases, and Whitey Pennock delivered a two run single. The only other hit for the Tigers in the game came from Marissa Askeland with a 3rd inning double while Karly Millikan and Makenna Askeland each singled with two outs in a scoreless 5th inning.

Alivia Ruble pitched the win allowing five walks and five hits. She struck out five batters. On Monday SE Warren will host either #13 Exira-EHK or Fremont-Mills in a Regional Final.

A more in depth recap of the game will be posted later tonight.

