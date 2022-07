Remembering one of their own. The cast of The Sopranos shared touching tributes to their late costar, Tony Sirico, in the wake of his death at the age of 79. “It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the New York native’s family told Deadline in a statement on Friday, July 8. According to the outlet, Sirico — best known for playing Paul ‘Paulie Walnuts’ Gualtieri on The Sopranos — was suffering from poor health in the years leading up to his death, though a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

