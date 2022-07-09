ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary hot dog restaurant Papaya King faces possible closure

By Magee Hickey
 4 days ago

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Papaya King was the first. It’s often been imitated but never equaled, according to its many fans. But now a wrecking ball is on the menu instead of its signature hot dogs and fruity drinks.

“I grew up on the Upper East Side and Papaya has been a staple of mine for years,” said Papaya King customer David Gad. “It’s closing? It’s heartbreaking.”

Papaya King has been an institution on the Upper East Side for more than 75 years. It’s a humble one-story oasis on 86th Street and Third Avenue serving up arguably the best and cheapest hot dogs in the city, coupled with tropical drinks like mango, piña colada and papaya.

But now after a lengthy court battle, Extell Development reportedly has paid $21 million for the narrow corner lot of stores to demolish them and put up a high-rise.

“I’m told that celebrities would pull up in their Rolls-Royces and Jaguars on their way up to Westchester and Connecticut,” said Upper East Side resident Agnes Burns.

It seems like practically everyone passing by has a story to tell and more than one fond memory of Papaya King.

“Standing there with friends on a cold night, hanging out with a dog and a sausage,” said Moishe Kampin, a painter and customer at Papaya King. “It’s very nostalgic.”

“I love my Papaya King and customers love Papaya King,” said Mohammed Malek, the longtime night shift manager. He doesn’t know when the last dog will be served up, but everyone behind the counter insisted this PIX11 reporter revisit my favorite, the appropriately named Home Run: $3.99 for a juicy frank with sauerkraut and onion and the always yummy papaya juice.

“It’s a New York institution that has been here forever,” said Sarah Berg, now a Washington Heights resident who grew up on the Upper East Side. “It’s cheap, quick, delicious and consistent. I’m going to miss it a lot.”

Neither the Papaya King owner nor Extell Development were available to comment on the possible closing and date of demolition.

Robert Kahn
3d ago

The reason why is obvious the Democrats are attacking all small businesses. Their rents are being raised to a point where the can’t afford it. Their taxes are being raised and so on.

Sting
2d ago

I use to go there when I was a teenager hot dogs were .50 cents and drinks were a quarter .It was one of my favorite lunch spots when I worked in Manhattan !

Mary Ann Oklesson
3d ago

like PJ Clark's fight to stay at Third/54th. the developer built around this landmark. Fight to keep Papaya King at 72nd/Bwy!

