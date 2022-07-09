ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Two Lovers Free Online

Cover picture for the articleCast: Joaquin Phoenix Gwyneth Paltrow Vinessa Shaw Isabella Rossellini Moni Moshonov. A depressed man moves back in with his parents following a recent heartbreak and finds himself with two women. Is Two Lovers on Netflix?. Two Lovers never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of...

Star Wars: Marvel Unveils The Mandalorian Series Preview

There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise was reinvigorated by The Mandalorian and after two successful seasons, fans are still invested in the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu aka Baby Yoda. Now, the dynamic duo is ready to make a huge crossover from television to comics, and this week, they'll officially be joining the Marvel universe.
Where to Watch and Stream [REC]⁴ Apocalypse Free Online

Cast: Manuela Velasco Paco Manzanedo Héctor Colomé Ismael Fritschi Críspulo Cabezas. Ángela Vidal, the young television reporter who entered the building with the firemen, manages to make it out alive. But what the soldiers don't know is that she carries the seed of the strange infection. She is to be taken to a provisional quarantine facility, a high-security installation where she will have to stay in isolation for several days. An old oil tanker, miles off shore and surrounded by water on all sides, has been especially equipped for the quarantine.
Netflix Denies Funding Johnny Depp’s Comeback Film After Defamation Win

A month following Johnny Depp's multi-million defamation trial win over his ex-wife Amber Heard, all eyes are still on the Hollywood icon as he's now set to make his splashing return to the world of acting. As it stands, we still don't know whether or not Depp will be reinstated in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but the 59-year-old star is working on a film based on French king Louis XV.
Isabella Rossellini
Gwyneth Paltrow
MCU Photo Officially Confirms Deadpool’s Scrapped Phase Four Debut

A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
Where to Watch House of the Dragon in the UK?

Will House of the Dragon be only on HBO Max? If you are UK-based, and therefore have no access to HBO, here's how to watch House of the Dragon online. It's already been several years since Game of Thrones became one of the most influential series of its time. It's almost universally agreed that the ending didn't live up to viewers' expectations but this is still not the last we are going to see of the fandom. House of the Dragon is coming soon, and while any GoT media might be met with apprehension, there's also some hope and excitement.
Where to Watch and Stream Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot Free Online

Best sites to watch Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot - Last updated on Jul 12, 2022. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Elizabeth: The Golden Age Free Online

Best sites to watch Elizabeth: The Golden Age - Last updated on Jul 12, 2022. Best sites to stream: Starz Play Amazon Channel ,Starz Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Elizabeth: The Golden Age online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Elizabeth: The Golden Age on this page.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Leaks Online

There's no denying that Star Wars fans are growing increasingly impatient over the lack of updates surrounding the third season of The Mandalorian which wrapped filming last March. Now, despite the fact that Lucasfilm gave attendees of the recently-concluded Star Wars Celebration their first glimpse at Season 3, it seems like Disney has no plans of dropping the long-awaited trailer online anytime soon.
Here's Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Not On The List Of 2022 Emmy Awards Nominations

The first of the many Star Wars projects coming in this year is Obi-Wan Kenobi and it is a shocker for many why the title did not appear in any of the categories for the 2022 Emmy Awards Nominations. Worry not because the series wasn't snubbed or anything like that, it is because the show is ineligible.
Stranger Things Cast Snubbed At 2022 Emmy Nominations

The 2022 Emmy Award Nominations finally released the full list today and to the dismay of many fans of the beloved Netflix show, the entire cast of Stranger Things has been snubbed without a single acting nod despite having thirteen nominations for the whole series. click to enlarge. Credit: Netflix.
Moon Knight Receives Eight Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Marvel’s Moon Knight series has received eight Emmy Award nominations after the list of nominees was announced on Tuesday afternoon. The Disney+ series is a fan favorite for a lot of Marvel fans. Moon Knight star May Calamawy also became a fan favorite hero in Egypt because of The Scarlet Scarab.
How Thor: Love and Thunder Severed Gorr The God Butcher's Connection to Knull

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Die-hard Marvel fans have been waiting for Thor: Love and Thunder not just because of Chris Hemsworth's return as the Mighty Thor, but also because it will be the debut of one of the most menacing villains from Marvel Comics, Gorr The God Butcher — a villain originally tied to Knull, one of the most powerful beings in the source material.
The Mandalorian Fans React to Surprising Involvement of Sequel Trilogy Character in Season 3

The internet is going nuts after the long-awaited trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 leaked on social media, nearly two months after it was unveiled at the 2022 edition of the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. The leaked footage which is already making its rounds across all platforms features the apparent return of a character that made its first appearance in Disney's sequel trilogy.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Dozens of the best deals you can shop right now

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and that means there are great deals on Amazon right now on products you probably shop all the time. Some of these offers are Prime Day deals -- savings only available to Amazon Prime members. Other deals are for all Amazon users to enjoy.  Below, we've highlighted deals you can get right now on Amazon on LG OLED TVs, Apple Watches, the best toys and more. There are even a few Amazon offers that will give you free money! ...
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation: “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit says.
