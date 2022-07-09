ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars move on in District 6 playoffs

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSBOj_0gZfcMUX00

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars advanced to the next round of the District 6 playoffs on Friday.

The New York State District 6 Little League playoffs began on Friday with the first round. Horseheads defeated Elmira Heights 17-5 at Thorne Street Park. Horseheads will be at Waverly on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in the semifinals.

Corning-Painted Post advanced to the semifinals with a 10-0 win against Hornell on Friday. C-PP will be on the road against Big Flats in the other semifinal on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Horseheads, NY
Sports
City
Waverly, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Hornell, NY
City
Elmira Heights, NY
