Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars move on in District 6 playoffs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars advanced to the next round of the District 6 playoffs on Friday.

The New York State District 6 Little League playoffs began on Friday with the first round. Horseheads defeated Elmira Heights 17-5 at Thorne Street Park. Horseheads will be at Waverly on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in the semifinals.

Corning-Painted Post advanced to the semifinals with a 10-0 win against Hornell on Friday. C-PP will be on the road against Big Flats in the other semifinal on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

