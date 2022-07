ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, July 8, the Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter is hosted another event at the Hayward Center on Loblolly Lane. The Stop the Violence program aims to keep kids out of trouble, which is why every child who registers for the program must show their grades, and be scanned by a metal detector before entering. During the programs, the kids learn life lessons from speakers, get help with homework, and play sports and games. Those kids are also introduced to resources and opportunities available to them in the community. Stop the violence volunteers say even though violence is a problem in Alexandria, everyone must come together to be a part of the solution.

