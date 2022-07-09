ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Local reaction to President’s abortion access executive order

By Macy Davis
 4 days ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday that addressed abortion access. While some are upset with the president’s decision, others are rejoicing. Those expressing their excitement still believe there’s more to be done when it comes to abortion access.

Biden: Supreme Court Roe decision ‘an exercise in raw political power’

State Senator Jason Rapert is not in support of the action.

“I’m very disappointed, and I believe that he’s going to run right into a brick wall, again, with the United States Supreme Court,” said Rapert.

President Biden’s order pushes back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally funded abortion medication and travel out-of-state to access the procedure. It also addresses privacy rights for medical providers and legal help for women dealing with new state laws.

Sheila Pursell is the director of NWA Respect Life, an activist group that works to educate women on options they have besides abortion. She doesn’t believe abortion is healthcare and doesn’t think the government should put funds towards abortion support.

“To use federal funds to provide for something that’s not healthcare when people can’t afford a gallon of gas and their food and everything else that’s increasing— it’s ridiculous,” said Pursell.

Rapert is looking into introducing legislation that would make it harder for women looking to travel out of state to get an abortion. It would specifically target companies that fund the travel. This legislation is something Rapert is expected to bring up in an upcoming special session— set for the week of Aug. 8.

“People are trying to pay for people to circumvent the law in our state by getting them sent to New Mexico, and so we’re going to be dealing with that,” said Rapert.

Primary runoff election marks one step closer to November

University of Arkansas law student, Maria Cueva, wants to see more protection for women, and thinks this executive order is just a band-aid for larger issues.

“I want these states to pass laws to better our adoption and foster care system. I want them to take maternity and paternity leave seriously. I want to see actual solutions,” said Cueva.

A member of the Young Democrats of Arkansas said she’s happy with this development, but wants more to be done on a state level.

“These things are really in the state’s hands. So, that’s what we’re focused on at the Young Democrats — making sure that our Arkansas legislature is holding up the rights that women already have,” said Director of Communications for Young Democrats of Arkansas, Rachel Morrow.

Morrow, along with other Arkansas Democrats, are urging non-voters to re-consider their option in the upcoming November elections.

“If there’s one message I have for folks today, it’s, come November, vote like your rights depend on it, because they do,” said Morrow.

Rapert shares a similar sentiment for his party.

“If you elect the wrong people, they might seek to lift our bans here in the state of Arkansas…,” said Rapert. “…the Future will be told in the elections that are upcoming.”

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 10. Election Day is Nov. 8.

