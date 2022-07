MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle in Monroe County Monday night. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, says the wreck happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 10,000 block of Zebulon Road. Investigators say the wreck involved a motorcycle and an SUV. They say the motorcycle was traveling west on Zebulon Road when it collided with the front end of the SUV that was making a turn into a driveway.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO