Companies required to report PFAS in products push for extended deadline

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to cross the region through the first part of the night. This front will produce a line of storms that will move into western & northern Maine by late afternoon and will move ESE across the rest of the state into the early evening hours. The potential does exist for some of these storms to reach severe criteria as there will be warm & humid airmass for the storms to feed off. These storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail & heavy rainfall through sunset. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of western & northern Maine through 9 PM. The best chance for any severe weather will be north & west of a line from Caribou to Millinocket to Skowhegan to Fryeburg. Lows this evening will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with some areas of patchy fog.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO