Maine State

Companies required to report PFAS in products push for extended deadline

By Tom Krosnowski
wabi.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting January 1, 2023, products containing intentionally-added substances defined as PFAS in Maine will have to report that information. But...

www.wabi.tv

wabi.tv

504 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - There are 504 new cases of COVID, according to the latest figures released by the Maine CDC. A resident of Cumberland County died with the virus. This data reflects case gatherings since Saturday. Meanwhile, 1,177 new COVID vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

New anti-catalytic converter theft law coming soon to Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new Maine law that goes into effect next month is taking aim at catalytic converter thieves. L.D. 796 creates marking requirements for catalytic converters. Dealerships and recyclers must engrave the full VIN of the vehicle on the devices, and recyclers must maintain a record before...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor hosts Governor’s 4th Annual Opioid Response Summit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King kicked off the Governor’s 4th Annual Opioid Response Summit. “Thanks to you the people on the front line, the people in recovery, the people who are assisting those in recovery and the people who have made a personal commitment as Gordon {Smith} said you’re the one doing the work,” King said in his morning address.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Court: Health care workers in lawsuit must reveal identities

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Nine health care workers who sued Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to reveal their identities. The workers have so far remained anonymous, but on Thursday a federal appeals court in Boston rejected a motion by the...
wabi.tv

4th member of Maine delegation tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congresswoman has become the final member of the state’s delegation to test positive for COVID-19. Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Monday that she is experiencing mild symptoms. The three other members of the delegation, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, independent Sen. Angus King...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine are up, slightly Sunday. The Maine CDC says 111 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up one from Saturday. 23 people are in critical care, that’s down two. Three people remain on ventilators. More than 600 new...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Protect Maine waters from aquatic hitchhikers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protecting Maine’s waters by stopping aquatic hitchhikers. That’s the goal of the Clean, Drain, Dry Initiative. State officials are asking people to take steps to ensure that invasive species like milfoil aren’t spread as boats are used in different bodies of water. ”When...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine are on the decline

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the decline. According to Triple A, the statewide average on Monday was $4.84 a gallon. That’s down nearly ten cents a gallon from a week ago. The national average stands at $4.67. Diesel prices statewide are averaging $5.92...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine awaits the launch of a new mental health hotline

(WMTW) - A new mental health hotline is launching nationwide on Saturday in an effort to expand access to mental health services. “Now Mainers who are experiencing emotional distress, mental health crisis and suicidal ideation can simply dial 988 to be connected to a trained crisis clinician,” said Maine Department of Health and Human Services behavioral health director Sarah Squirrell.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Governor’s Restaurant celebrates National Blueberry Muffin Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine blueberry season is right around the corner, but today was the right day to get a jump start on celebrating. We stopped by Governor’s Restaurant in Bangor where there were plenty of samples of the star product available. The National Day-of Calendar says blueberry...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Severe Threat Until Sunset

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to cross the region through the first part of the night. This front will produce a line of storms that will move into western & northern Maine by late afternoon and will move ESE across the rest of the state into the early evening hours. The potential does exist for some of these storms to reach severe criteria as there will be warm & humid airmass for the storms to feed off. These storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail & heavy rainfall through sunset. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of western & northern Maine through 9 PM. The best chance for any severe weather will be north & west of a line from Caribou to Millinocket to Skowhegan to Fryeburg. Lows this evening will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with some areas of patchy fog.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Warm & Humid Tuesday. Afternoon Severe Risk.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this evening. A disturbance passing to our north will bring a chance for scattered showers over the Crown of Maine. It will be a warmer and more humid night as dew points will stay in the upper 50s and lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. This is due to an area of high pressure that has moved to our southeast. The high has begun to spin in a warmer & more humid airmass that will come into play by Tuesday afternoon.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

More clouds on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain over the region tonight. A few clouds will move through and temperatures will drop into the 50s. Monday will be another nice summer day. The morning will start off sunny and clouds will move in during the afternoon as the area of high pressure moves out and our next system moves in. This will increase winds speeds. At times, southerly winds could gust up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. In addition, a few showers are possible across far northern Maine.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

