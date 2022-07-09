Companies required to report PFAS in products push for extended deadline

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain over the region tonight. A few clouds will move through and temperatures will drop into the 50s. Monday will be another nice summer day. The morning will start off sunny and clouds will move in during the afternoon as the area of high pressure moves out and our next system moves in. This will increase winds speeds. At times, southerly winds could gust up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. In addition, a few showers are possible across far northern Maine.
