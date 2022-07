A wildland fire in Jefferson County prompted pre-evacuation notices to be sent to 60 residences in the Mount Lindo and tip of Willow Springs. Authorities now say at least one home at the top of the ridge was fully evacuated in the same area. "There was more torching and we like more flames than we like. So we evacuated a couple of houses that seemed a little more at immediate risk and ask them to get out," said a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office official.As of 9:45 p.m. there were still small pockets of fire on the ridge. West Metro Fire says...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 55 MINUTES AGO