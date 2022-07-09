Woman arrested after stealing car with 2 children inside in New Mexico

Following a rather beautiful Saturday across South Florida overall, storms return to our forecast this Sunday to wrap up the weekend. This morning, there will be the chance for a spotty shower but most areas will be dry with mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon hours, however, that’s when we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop and track toward the east coast thanks to a southwest wind. The best chance for any rain will be in the 2-6pm time frame and will favor inland areas but rain could sneak into the coast as well late-day. What that southwest wind also will do it drive temperatures up quickly, surging into the low to mid 90s by the early afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the 100-105F range in most locations.

