ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Woman arrested after stealing car with 2 children inside in New Mexico

By CNN
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBBS, New Mexico (KOAT) — One woman has been arrested after police say she stole a car with children inside on July 4. Hobbs police say they responded to the 3700 block of Dal Paso...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 injured during shooting outside market in Brownsville

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville neighborhood. Witnesses said it happened as several people stood outside of the Foodland Market at 4610 NW 32nd Ave., near the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Police officers responded after a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Hobbs, NM
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Skinny dippers break record in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A world record was broken as 769 people plunged into the ocean at Blind Creek Beach on Sunday, wearing nothing but a smile. The Treasure Coast Naturists aimed to beat its original record of 431 skinny dippers—a record which it set last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dal Paso Street#Cable News Network Inc#Time Warner Company
WPTV West Palm Beach

Acreage cancer cluster trial underway in West Palm Beach years after residents reported brain, head tumors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County families are finally getting their time in court after years of concerns over a spike in cancer cases in and around The Acreage. A judge heard testimony Friday about a forensic investigation that's shedding light on radioactive materials found on the campus of Pratt & Whitney and The Acreage community.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Confusing state law: Licenses

The State Legislature thought they were helping small contractors when they decided they no longer needed a license to operate, but counties in South Florida are saying if you don’t have a license, you can’t pull a permit. That’s why one fencing contractor called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Florida officials warns about flesh-eating bacteria in water

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

Thank you for sharing news about positive actions and events on Tuesday rather than publicizing the police blotter. Reading about citizens and events receiving recognition for the good they have done should take precedence over space given to those who repeatedly break the law. As for the petition signed by...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Summer-like Weather Continues

Upper-level low is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and front remains stalled across the Southeast United States helping to inject tropical moisture over South Florida. As steering winds remain out of the South-Southwest, scattered showers and storms that from inland will move to the Northeast. Activity should form inland around 1 pm and eventually push toward the Metro and Coastal communities of Miami-Dade and Broward. The Florida Keys will be the driest.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Summer Storms Return this Sunday

Following a rather beautiful Saturday across South Florida overall, storms return to our forecast this Sunday to wrap up the weekend. This morning, there will be the chance for a spotty shower but most areas will be dry with mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon hours, however, that’s when we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop and track toward the east coast thanks to a southwest wind. The best chance for any rain will be in the 2-6pm time frame and will favor inland areas but rain could sneak into the coast as well late-day. What that southwest wind also will do it drive temperatures up quickly, surging into the low to mid 90s by the early afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the 100-105F range in most locations.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Now 70 Percent Chance System Forms South of Florida

Two Waves Monitored. Second System May Form In Gulf. UPDATED: 5:15 p.m. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70-percent chance that a tropical wave south of Florida may develop into a system, while forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say there is […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy