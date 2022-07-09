Kansas City Renaissance Festival celebrating 45 years of entertainment

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas City Renaissance Festival is getting ready to put on its 45th season which will include a theme for each weekend the festival is open.

The season will begin on September 3 with the high seas theme of “Swashbucklers and Sirens.”

The second weekend will be a Scottish them with the “Highland Fling.” Future themes include “Wine, Chocolate & Romance,” Shamrocks and Shenanigans,” Barkbarian Brew Fest,” where you can bring your canine friends, and “Haunted Huzzah.”

General admission tickets will be $12.50 for children 5-12, $20.95 for adults and $18.25 for seniors.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on September 5 and October 10.

In addition to classic activities, the festival will have exciting new additions. The Captain’s Rum Raid will give guests a chance to sample some fine new spirits, and Henry’s Happy Hour will close out the day with craft beer and cigars in our new and improved White Stag Inn.

Theme Weekend Schedule:

Sept. 3, 4 & 5 – Swashbucklers & Sirens

Sept. 10 & 11 – Highland Fling

Sept. 17 & 18 – Wine, Chocolate & Romance

Sept. 24 & 25 – Shamrocks and Shenanigans

Oct. 1 & 2 – Heroes and Villains

Oct. 8, 9th & 10 – Barkbarian Brew Fest

Oct. 15 & 16 – Haunted Huzzah!

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or clicking here. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now.

