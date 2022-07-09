ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Calls Out People Who Said She Starved Herself For Met Gala, Though Losing The Weight Also Caused Health Issues

By Heidi Venable
Kim Kardashian has sparked a lot of controversy since dropping 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s classic dress ahead of this year’s Met Gala. There was some dispute over whether or not she should be allowed to wear the dress in the first place, and then many cried foul over how quickly she lost weight in order to fit into the dress. The reality star continues to speak out against accusations that she lost weight in a dangerous way, though she now admits that it did cause her health issues.

Ever since Kim Kardashian admitted she only had a matter of weeks to lose enough weight to fit into the iconic nude dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing a sultry “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, The Kardashians star has been fighting off her critics. Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart was particularly vocal about the “starving” Skims co-founder, calling out the reality star’s “toxic behavior” and asking people to stop supporting “stupid, harmful celebrities.” But Kardashian insists she lost the weight in a healthy way, telling Allure:

If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.

It’s an argument Kim Kardashian has made before — actors and actresses manipulate their bodies for different roles, and she was in essence doing the same. She said she wasn’t promoting her diet or trying to get others to join her in her extreme weight loss; she just had a goal to fit in the dress, and she did what she had to do — with the advice of experts — to get it done.

She did admit to experiencing some health issues in regards to her Met Gala diet; however, it had more to do with what she was putting into her body rather than not putting enough into it.

Kim Kardashian tries to maintain a plant-based diet. (Hulu subscribers who enjoyed The Kardashians will recall she admitted to being a vegan “most of the time,” but was sometimees shown eating chicken or Dibs ice cream.) She was named Beyond Meat’s Chief Taste Consultant — though she had to pull out the receipts to prove she actually ate the plant-based products. However, as part of her regimen to lose weight ahead of the gala, she incorporated red meat back into her diet, which she said caused a flare-up of psoriatic arthritis. She recalled:

Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands. It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.

It sounds like the meat-free lifestyle helps Kim Kardashian control that aspect of her health, so now that she’s found relief from that, the reality star is free to continue flaunting the results of her hard work — preferably with more beachy thirst traps alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, please!

You can catch up with Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family by streaming The Kardashians Season 1 on Hulu, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon on television and streaming.

