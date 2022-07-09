Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, in Winnebago County
By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
4 days ago
Source are reporting an auto accident. It happened this evening near Mulford and Baxter. Reports of one person that is laying on the ground. No other information at this time. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send...
At approximately 2:55 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Charles Street in Rockford for a auto accident. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown. Be sure to bookmark...
Sources are reporting an automobile accident with injuries.. It happened around 10:10 PM in the area of College Avenue and Kishwaukee. Initial reports are saying that two vehicles have collided near this intersection. At least one person involved in the accident was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the...
If you have a podcast, let us know. I would like to promote your podcast. Sources are reporting a possible commercial structure fire in Rockford. Initial reports are reporting several units from the Rockford FD. were responding to a possible fire, inside a dryer at a local laundromat. It happened...
Location of Incident: US Highway 20 and North Keith Road Winnebago, Illinois. Pronounced dead: 07/10/2022 at 1:39 a.m. On Sunday 07/10/2022 at 1:46 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified of a traffic crash fatality at US Highway 20 and North Keith Road, Winnebago, Illinois. Preliminary investigation revealed that on 07/10/2022 just before 12:54 a.m., Mr. Ellsworth was driving his motorcycle westbound on US Highway 20, just east of North Keith Road. Near this location, Mr. Ellsworth struck a deer and crashed his motorcycle. Mr. Ellsworth did have a passenger riding with him at the time of the crash. Mr. Ellsworth and his passenger were treated on scene by Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department personnel and MD-1. Despite medical treatment, Mr. Ellsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Today, 07/11/2022, an autopsy was performed on Mr. Ellsworth. Preliminary autopsy findings show Mr. Ellsworth died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the motorcycle crash. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.
Mutual Aid Requested For A Possible House Fire in Machesney Park. Just before 3 am the Harlem Roscoe FD was requesting mutual aid for a possible house fire. It happened in the 800 block of Needle Point Drive. Several fire departments in the area are responding to assist. Still developing…
Sources are reporting a major scene, near Sinnissippi Park. We have several reports of multiple fatal scenes within the last few hours. One of those scenes is reported to have more than 1 body. Unknown if medical, or other causes. Officials have not released any information. We do have reports...
Bad Accident on A Local Highway, Possible Highway Closed Down. We are getting reports of a very bad accident. It happened on I-90 between Riverside and State. We have reports that traffic is at a standstill on I-90. Avoid the area for awhile, or expect delays. Still developing. Be sure...
At approximately 5:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area. of E Riverside Blvd and Forest Hills Road in Loves Park for a vehicle that hit a utility pole. One person is reported to have serious, possibly life threatening injuries. The accident scene is reported to be in...
UPDATE: Reports of at least one person that has been shot multiple times. Several reports of possible multiple victims. We can only confirm 1 at this time. Rockford PD have confirmed they are working a shooting,. and for citizens to avoid the area for awhile. Reports of police K-9’s and...
Multiple Vehicle Accident, That Happened Earlier Today. Reports of at least 3 vehicles were involved in an accident that happened earlier today,. near Mulford and Guilford. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. The accident was blocking traffic, but has since been cleared up. Rockford PD...
On Saturday, approximately 5:50 a.m., Rockford Police. responded to 3302 11TH Street (Fas Fuel gas station) for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers were advised that two younger-looking black males wearing masks,. approached the clerk as he was outside the gas station. The suspects proceeded to follow the clerk into...
Beginning Tuesday July 12th, the Water Division will be repairing the. water service in the 3300 block of Kishwaukee St. All traffic going northbound will. be shifted into the center lane. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to use an alternate. route. The driving public...
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the cities east side Tuesday. The shooting happened around noon at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Police tweeted to avoid the area until further notice. No word yet on if anyone was hit. Police say they will send...
It happened approx. a little after 8 pm near Harrison ave and 11th st. Initial reports are saying an ATV and a vehicle have collided near this location. We do know at least 1 person were reporting injuries. It is unknown on the extent of those injuries, at the time...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large police presence is active Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford. Rockford police confirmed that the shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence and police are still outside in a potential standoff situation. Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s...
On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to the area of 15th Avenue and 10th Street for reports of. several subjects walking with firearms. When officers arrived, two subjects fled on foot. One of the subjects, a 15-year-old male, was located a short time...
Details are minimal right now. Initial reports are saying that there was an unknown incident at Hunter Park. The Rockford Park District was on scene, and detained 1 person. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!. You can...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated a crash Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Kishwaukee and Oak Streets around 7:35 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They reported non life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police asked residents to avoid the area so...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says law enforcement evacuated the neighborhood Tuesday surrounding a standoff with a shooting victim as a safety precaution. Rockford police responded to a shots fired call around noon Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Redd says officers found a...
Source sent us this video of a van being stolen in Winnebago County. Suspects pulled up in the dark vehicle, and stole the White van. If you recognize the vehicle or suspects in the video,. Call the police. This happened in the area of Forest Hills and Harlem. As you...
Comments / 0