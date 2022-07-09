ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, in Winnebago County

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource are reporting an auto accident. It happened this evening near Mulford and Baxter. Reports of one person that is laying on the ground. No other information at this time. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send...

rockfordscanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Called To Accident This Afternoon

At approximately 2:55 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Charles Street in Rockford for a auto accident. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown. Be sure to bookmark...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Possible Fire inside A Dryer, At A Local Laundromat

If you have a podcast, let us know. I would like to promote your podcast. Sources are reporting a possible commercial structure fire in Rockford. Initial reports are reporting several units from the Rockford FD. were responding to a possible fire, inside a dryer at a local laundromat. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Passes Away, After Colliding With A Deer

Location of Incident: US Highway 20 and North Keith Road Winnebago, Illinois. Pronounced dead: 07/10/2022 at 1:39 a.m. On Sunday 07/10/2022 at 1:46 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified of a traffic crash fatality at US Highway 20 and North Keith Road, Winnebago, Illinois. Preliminary investigation revealed that on 07/10/2022 just before 12:54 a.m., Mr. Ellsworth was driving his motorcycle westbound on US Highway 20, just east of North Keith Road. Near this location, Mr. Ellsworth struck a deer and crashed his motorcycle. Mr. Ellsworth did have a passenger riding with him at the time of the crash. Mr. Ellsworth and his passenger were treated on scene by Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department personnel and MD-1. Despite medical treatment, Mr. Ellsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Today, 07/11/2022, an autopsy was performed on Mr. Ellsworth. Preliminary autopsy findings show Mr. Ellsworth died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the motorcycle crash. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.
WINNEBAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Accidents
County
Winnebago County, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Accidents
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Rockford Scanner#Mulford#Rockfordscanner Gmail Com
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, That Happened Earlier Today

Multiple Vehicle Accident, That Happened Earlier Today. Reports of at least 3 vehicles were involved in an accident that happened earlier today,. near Mulford and Guilford. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. The accident was blocking traffic, but has since been cleared up. Rockford PD...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Rob Another Business in Winnebago County

On Saturday, approximately 5:50 a.m., Rockford Police. responded to 3302 11TH Street (Fas Fuel gas station) for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers were advised that two younger-looking black males wearing masks,. approached the clerk as he was outside the gas station. The suspects proceeded to follow the clerk into...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford

Beginning Tuesday July 12th, the Water Division will be repairing the. water service in the 3300 block of Kishwaukee St. All traffic going northbound will. be shifted into the center lane. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to use an alternate. route. The driving public...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the cities east side Tuesday. The shooting happened around noon at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Police tweeted to avoid the area until further notice. No word yet on if anyone was hit. Police say they will send...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Involving an ATV

It happened approx. a little after 8 pm near Harrison ave and 11th st. Initial reports are saying an ATV and a vehicle have collided near this location. We do know at least 1 person were reporting injuries. It is unknown on the extent of those injuries, at the time...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Barricaded subject after 4th Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large police presence is active Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford. Rockford police confirmed that the shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence and police are still outside in a potential standoff situation. Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Detain 1 Person At A Local Park

Details are minimal right now. Initial reports are saying that there was an unknown incident at Hunter Park. The Rockford Park District was on scene, and detained 1 person. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!. You can...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police investigate traffic crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated a crash Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Kishwaukee and Oak Streets around 7:35 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They reported non life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police asked residents to avoid the area so...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy