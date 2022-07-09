ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

Anil Olivera Installed as New Oakhurst Postmaster

By SNO Staff
sierranewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKHURST — Anil Olivera was installed as Postmaster of Oakhurst, CA, on Wednesday, July 6, in a special ceremony. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy administered the oath of office to Olivera, alongside 49 other postmasters throughout California. “It is a great honor to serve Oakhurst as your new Postmaster....

sierranewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

MOTG Presents Tommy V. and the Creekers & Mike Hammar and the Nails

MARIPOSA — This weekend Mariposa County Arts Council’s Music on the Green features Tommy V. and the Creekers, Friday, July 15, and Mike Hammar and the Nails on Saturday, July 16. Tommy V. and the Creekers bring their well-loved down-home folk sound to the Arts Park. Tom V....
MARIPOSA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Blood Drive and Community Event Today in Oakhurst

OAKHURST — Camarena Health, First 5 Madera County, and Sierra Ambulance will be hosting a blood drive and community event on Tuesday, July 12th, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Oakhurst!. This community/public event will be at the Old Mill Village in front of CVS, out in the parking...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Wildflowers and History Along Beasore Road

I steal some of my best adventure ideas from my friends and some of them had recently been venturing up Beasore Road to see the wildflowers with a stop by Jones Store. So that is what I did . . or tried to do. Old newspaper articles help tell the story of the early days up here before Beasore Road existed.
OAKHURST, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Oakhurst, CA
Government
City
Dublin, CA
City
Oakhurst, CA
Local
California Government
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis to Cut Watering

The City of Clovis, the City is attempting to take steps to conserve water in accordance with new water conservation regulations by the California State Water Board. For more information on the regulations handed down by the state you can follow their link to their homepage at California Water Boards or the following links.
CLOVIS, CA
point2homes.com

10290 N Page Avenue, Fresno, Fresno County, CA, 93730

Join us in the prestigious gated community of Saint Andrews Green off the Fort Washington Golf Course! This custom Image built home has OWNED solar, custom pool, 3 car garage, four bedrooms including an extravagant master suite and 3 bathrooms featuring a large, double door office, beautiful formal dining room and breathtaking high ceilings. The home is perfect for entertaining with a grand living room, hardwood flooring and custom tile fireplace centerpiece, two sets of french doors just off the four point eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a large island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. There's a serving bar through to the backyard oasis with expanded, stucco covered patio with fans and three separate seating areas. This oversized lot offers two side yards, a grassy area, palm trees and the PebbleTec pool is fully fenced and surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping and plenty of privacy. The owned solar is such a plus with over 3100 sq ft of living space. This neighborhood is one of the finest in Fresno with Clovis North Schools. Call your realtor today!
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Conrad Hilton
Person
William Faulkner
NBC Bay Area

Tourist Researching California Family Found Dead on Hike Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Heat Wave ‘Like a Pressure Cooker’ Descends on Fresno, Valley

As heat waves go, the one that’s hitting Fresno this week is kind of boring — unless you don’t have air-conditioning and/or you work outdoors, in which case you should prepare to break a sweat. Monday’s forecast high is 105 degrees, the start of an eight-day stretch...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Thousands without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Fresno Monday morning. The affected areas are portions of East Central, Central, and Northwest Fresno between Shaw and Clinton and from Polk to Blackstone. In all, 5,400 customers are being impacted and have been without power since 5:30 am.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postal Reorganization Act#Mail Delivery#Post Office#Delivering For America#The Postal Service#Oxford#British#Crown
FOX40

Wildfire closes SR-49 near Sonora

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire near Sonora in Tuolumne County has closed down both northbound and southbound State Route 49/108, according to Caltrans District 10. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office did call for an evacuation above Southgate Drive at 11:16 a.m. and a 11:24 a.m. the Sonora Police Department lifted the evacuation order. […]
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX26

County artist set to headline Table Mountain Casino grand opening

FRIANT, Calif. — Table Mountain Casino Resort announced they are bringing in country superstar, Blake Shelton to headline its grand opening. The casino is bringing in the well-known country singer to their Event Center on Thursday, July 21, to kick start its four-day celebrations. “This Grand Opening celebration is...
FRIANT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrested in California after lighting man on fire

SANGER, Calif. - Two people were arrested after pouring gasoline and lighting a man on fire. Sanger police responded to the 700 block of Faller Ave. on July 7 around 9:15 p.m. regarding an injured person. The victim told police that a woman set him on fire at Sanger Park....
SANGER, CA
nypressnews.com

California woman caught on video setting man on fire: cops

A California woman was caught on video setting a man on fire at a local park, according to police. Patricia Castillo, 48, doused her victim with gasoline as he lay on the grass in a park in Sanger near Fresno shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, then set the man ablaze, cops said in a Facebook post.
SANGER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
ABC30 Central Valley

Two shot in Orange Cove

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Orange Cove. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office responded around 1:15 am to reports of a shooting in the area of Anchor and Adams Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man and...
ORANGE COVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy