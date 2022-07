Hawaii homeowners know the struggle of trying to keep termites and pests out of their home, and Aloha Termite & Pest Control was voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii. Jon Montalbo (President) shared what makes their business unique, “You know, it sounds cliché...but it's the people... Everybody always says the people...but for us it really is.” Many of their employees started with them years ago. “A lot of them started new to the industry...started in new positions, worked their way all the way through, and it's what makes up the core of the company now...and I think that spirit that they've built along the way is kind of what makes us a little different.”

