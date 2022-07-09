ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

Grass Lake Traffic Jam’In 7-8-22 | Photo Gallery

jtv.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrass Lake Traffic Jam’In Friday night vendors and entertainment, 7-8-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV...

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a beautiful weekend strong to low-end severe storms are possible this afternoon. Along and south of I-96 is under a slight risk for severe storms, level 2 of 5. While the potential for severe storms is low, if we do see storm development it will be heavy bursts of rain and gusty winds. A very low-end possibility of hail or a spin-up. North of I-96 will likely remain mainly quiet but have still been placed under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 of 5. That means an isolated severe storm potential.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
City
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
point2homes.com

6778 Rattle Run, Saint Clair, St. Clair County, MI, 48079

This is the home you have been waiting for! A tree lined driveway makes way to a picture perfect home with park-like yard. This beautiful Victorian style home features 4 large bedrooms, each with walk in closets, solid oak hardwood floors, 3 car heated garage and a large covered wrap around porch. You will fall in love with the gorgeous spa-like ensuite bathroom with rain shower head, body jets, hand held shower head along with free standing soaking tub, heated floors, and privacy glass window at a flick of a switch. Newly finished basement has kitchen, half bath, living area and workout room with rubber flooring. 32'x48' pole barn has heat, water, cable tv and a 10' covered lean-to that overlooks pond with fountain. 4 zoned HVAC system allows you to be comfortable in the areas of the home you are using without doubling your utility costs. Paved road, natural gas and close proximity to I94 and I69 give you and your growing family instant equity! Told you it was the one!
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Are You Supposed To Stop When You See An Ambulance Behind You?

I hope sharing this doesn't get my license pulled by the Michigan Secretary of State. I was driving east on I-196 just past Alpine when coming up fast from behind me was an ambulance with its lights flashing and sirens blaring. My mind went temporarily blank as I couldn't remember what I'm supposed to do in this unusual situation.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Winery Named No. 1 Best in the State

Michigan has a range of great wineries, and summer is the perfect time to road trip across the state to experience some wine tasting. If you’re wondering the top winery in Michigan to visit this season, the folks at Yelp have analyzed the platform’s databases to determine the top-rated wineries in each state.
MICHIGAN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jam#Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Jtv News
100.7 WITL

This Northern Michigan Airbnb Yurt is Excellent for Glamping

This is the time of year that Michiganders hear the call for adventure. We've been coupled up all winter long, and now we need a break. For some, taking a break is going for a hike on your rustic camping stay. For others, taking a break might mean booking a hotel for the weekend and just relaxing. However, if you've ever wanted a nice medium between the two with a Michigan twist, this unique Airbnb stay might be the place for you.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WLUC

Michigan VFWs close, Manistique post struggles to keep doors open

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to COVID-19, 16 VFW posts in Michigan have closed this year. Currently, the Manistique VFW is fighting to stay open. Manistique VFW needs to raise $60,000 to repair its roof. Commander Paul Walker said on top of being a VFW, the building also has a rich history.
MANISTIQUE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Places to Get Mac and Cheese

I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t like macaroni and cheese. As a kid, it was one of my favorite dishes, and it’s still one of my top. Of course, Michigan has plenty of great places to grab a hot, creamy bowl of mac and cheese.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy