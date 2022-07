SAN ANTONIO - Blistering hot weather pattern rolls on with the big heat dome in control of our weather to the northwest and ongoing drought conditions making it easier for the sun to heat the air temperature. Tuesday looks a degree or two cooler than Monday, but will likely top out around 104, 105 and that's good enough for another daily record. There will be a few pop-up showers or a t-storm in the Hill Country to western zone counties later in the day with a slight 10% chance one of these occur in the I-35 corridor in and around Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO