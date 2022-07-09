Is fecal matter flowing in the Chattahoochee River?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage goes up especially after today as a surge of moisture comes up from the Gulf. While you’ll definitely want to carry the umbrella, it won’t rain all day, every day. Cloudy Tuesday with a few peeks of sun perhaps. We’ll have some hit or miss showers and storms lifting from south to north; any rain today is most likely near and south of Columbus while it is less likely north of I-85 with about a 30-40% coverage on average across our area. Highs again will be in the 80s. A few showers are possible Wednesday morning with an uptick in scattered showers and storms anticipated during the afternoon and evening. Some breaks of sun are possible; if that happens some of us could reach the upper 80s. It looks like our highest rain coverage may be Thursday, but it ultimately depends on another front approaching from the northwest and what a tropical wave decides to do. Some minor tropical development can’t be ruled out as it is sitting near the Gulf Coast between the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana but it will primarily be a rainmaker either way. How close it gets to us determines how much rain we get. We are predicting 1 to 3 inches on average for the Chattahoochee Valley through Friday. Rainfall mid to late week may occur even at night or in the morning. As we head into the weekend, the rain and storms should start to be more spaced out again and primarily of the afternoon/early evening variety. Stay up-to-date on air, online and on the WTVM Weather app.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO