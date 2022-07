Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder below. Taika Waititi's impact on the Thor franchise can't be overstated. The story goes that Chris Hemsworth, slightly frustrated with his portrayal of the God of the Thunder, recruited the Kiwi writer/director to revamp the MCU's overall direction on the character. The result, Thor: Ragnorak, breathed incredible new life into the character and made Waititi a household name in the process. The choice to bring him back for a sequel was a no-brainer. Turns out that was the right call, as the follow-up raked in a staggering $143 million at the box office over the weekend, which vaulted over the first weekend numbers of Rangorak​​​​​​.

