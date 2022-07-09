ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

New Leaf Café is serving opportunities along with freshly baked pastries

KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRun by the nonprofit Transitions, New Leaf Kitchen & Café is...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Society
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Restaurants
KHQ Right Now

Central Library reopens in Downtown Spokane after renovations, portion of Spokane Falls Blvd. closes for celebration

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a 2-year-long renovation process, the Central Library in downtown Spokane is set to reopen this morning with a ribbon cutting celebration at 9 a.m. The section of Spokane Falls Blvd. between Monroe and Lincoln will close while the celebration happens. Lincoln to the east of the building will stay open for traffic. There will be speakers as well as food trucks at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Incredible $7 Million Idaho Castle for Sale is Positively Enchanting

From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
KHQ Right Now

7-Eleven celebrates Slurpee Day 2022

SPOKANE Wash. - Monday marks 7-Eleven's 95th anniversary, and the corporation is celebrating by giving out free small Slurpees. Customers must download the 7-Eleven or Speedway Rewards app and join the rewards program to receive a coupon for a free small Slurpee. This sale is available from July 1 to July 11.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

The Next Chapter: Beyond the books, a Library of Things

SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone knows a library is a place to find books, and that is true for the newly renovated Central Branch of Spokane Public Library (SPL) as well! But a little known treasure trove is the Library of Things, a catalog of items patrons can check out just like a book, free of charge!
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pastries#Caf#Poverty#Homelessness#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#New Leaf Caf#New Leaf Kitchen Caf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHQ Right Now

North Idaho fire danger level raised to 'Moderate'

HAYDEN, Idaho - Fire danger in North Idaho moved to moderate Monday, right before a heatwave is predicted to hit the region. With a moderate fire level, residents can only burn slash piles in a 5-by-5 foot diameter. You can still have recreational campfires as of right now, According to Northern Lakes Fire Deputy Marshal, Chris Larson.
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Castle finds home on Lake Pend Oreille

SAGLE — He can see it in his mind. Kris Frandsen, who owns what is known as Castle Von Frandsen near Bottle Bay on Lake Pend Oreille, said he and friends were in the tunnel leading to the towering stone structure and playing music. The sound echoed off the massive, two-foot-thick walls and danced across the waters as nearby boats paused to listen.
SAGLE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rollin' through the River City

POST FALLS — Post Falls High School football players gathered around a giant American flag Saturday morning. They gently unfurled Old Glory and lifted her above their heads to carry in the Post Falls Festival Parade, careful to never let her touch the ground. “I love that they get...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY

U-Pick Lavender Festival returns to Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. — Evening Light Lavender Farm is hosting its annual festival this weekend and you’re invited. The farm has more than 24,000 plants on site and you can pick your own bouquet. The festival is tons of fun for the whole family and you can expect...
DEER PARK, WA
Big Country News

Searching for a snack, black bear breaks in to Idaho man's car

SPOKANE — A peckish black bear climbed into a Sandpoint, Idaho, man’s car, according to reporting from KHQ. “I saw a bear opening my car door. Then closing my car door. Then opening my car door. Then closing my car door, and then getting in and ripping up the door panel, and then jumping in and having its way with whatever snacks were in the car,” Christopher Josepheson who lives near Schweitzer told KHQ.
SANDPOINT, ID
point2homes.com

4609 N. Lincoln, Spokane, Spokane County, WA, 99205

This darling north-side 3bed/ 3bath home offers over 2,000 sqft of living space with an additional 720 sqft basement ready to expand! Remodeled in 2006 with gorgeous updates! Main floor offers oversized primary bed/bath with walk-in closet and main floor utilities. 2 additional bedrooms and guest bathroom also on main floor. Outdoor patio space off oversized kitchen/ dining area. Tons of storage in kitchen! 2nd level offers a bonus room/ living space or could be used as a 4th bedroom and bathroom as well! Fully fenced backyard with alley access-drive through gate for off-street RV or boat parking. Ourdoor shed for lawn tools! Front and back yard have full sprinkler system and brand-new gutters were added in 2021.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy