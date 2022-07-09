New Leaf Café is serving opportunities along with freshly baked pastries

From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.

