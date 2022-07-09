New Leaf Café is serving opportunities along with freshly baked pastries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man in Spokane Valley is dealing with an unusually aggressive situation. He’s been chased out of his favorite fishing spot off Sullivan Park… by an angry beaver. "Challenge is always catching the largest one," Ross Lindsey said. Lindsay went fishing with his...
Today is 07/11/2022, and that means 7-Eleven Stores are giving out FREE slurpees for today only — it’s also the celebration of their 95th birthday. But if you live in Idaho... you will likely miss out on this awesome holiday because there’s only ONE 7-Eleven store in ALL of Idaho! Can you believe that?!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Alongside all the community and social spaces in the building, visitors of the Spokane Public Library's (SPL) freshly renovated Central branch will have two fantastic features: the Friends of the Library storefront and a delightful new children's play space. If you've ever been to a book sale...
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a 2-year-long renovation process, the Central Library in downtown Spokane is set to reopen this morning with a ribbon cutting celebration at 9 a.m. The section of Spokane Falls Blvd. between Monroe and Lincoln will close while the celebration happens. Lincoln to the east of the building will stay open for traffic. There will be speakers as well as food trucks at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
SPOKANE Wash. - Monday marks 7-Eleven's 95th anniversary, and the corporation is celebrating by giving out free small Slurpees. Customers must download the 7-Eleven or Speedway Rewards app and join the rewards program to receive a coupon for a free small Slurpee. This sale is available from July 1 to July 11.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone knows a library is a place to find books, and that is true for the newly renovated Central Branch of Spokane Public Library (SPL) as well! But a little known treasure trove is the Library of Things, a catalog of items patrons can check out just like a book, free of charge!
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are on the scene of a water rescue at 14501 East Indiana Avenue. Deputies found a kayak lodged in the Spokane River near the Centennial Trail. They set up basic operations near the Krispy Kreme. SVFD was searching up and down the...
SPOKANE, Wash — For most children in foster care, getting to reunite with their biological parents permanently is the best solution. The process however, isn’t easy and comes with stigma attached, which is why Washington celebrates Family Reunification Month in June to celebrate those parents who went through the process of getting legal custody again.
SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The SCRAPS Spokane animal shelter says they are currently at capacity with all dog kennels full. The shelter asked the community in a Facebook post to come in and adopt to help free up space for new pets coming in. Adoption fees are $28 for...
HAYDEN, Idaho - Fire danger in North Idaho moved to moderate Monday, right before a heatwave is predicted to hit the region. With a moderate fire level, residents can only burn slash piles in a 5-by-5 foot diameter. You can still have recreational campfires as of right now, According to Northern Lakes Fire Deputy Marshal, Chris Larson.
SPOKANE, Wash. — More than two years after announcing his retirement, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told KREM 2 he has accepted an offer to serve as undersheriff in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Republican candidate for Sweetwater County Sheriff Dwane Pacheco announced in a Facebook post that if he is...
SAGLE — He can see it in his mind. Kris Frandsen, who owns what is known as Castle Von Frandsen near Bottle Bay on Lake Pend Oreille, said he and friends were in the tunnel leading to the towering stone structure and playing music. The sound echoed off the massive, two-foot-thick walls and danced across the waters as nearby boats paused to listen.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The SpokAnimal shelter is completely full and overflowing because owners no longer have the money to take care of their pets or had housing issues, according to the executive director. The shelter has 31 dog kennels. Executive Director Dori Peck says all are filled with large...
POST FALLS — Post Falls High School football players gathered around a giant American flag Saturday morning. They gently unfurled Old Glory and lifted her above their heads to carry in the Post Falls Festival Parade, careful to never let her touch the ground. “I love that they get...
DEER PARK, Wash. — Evening Light Lavender Farm is hosting its annual festival this weekend and you’re invited. The farm has more than 24,000 plants on site and you can pick your own bouquet. The festival is tons of fun for the whole family and you can expect...
SPOKANE — A peckish black bear climbed into a Sandpoint, Idaho, man’s car, according to reporting from KHQ. “I saw a bear opening my car door. Then closing my car door. Then opening my car door. Then closing my car door, and then getting in and ripping up the door panel, and then jumping in and having its way with whatever snacks were in the car,” Christopher Josepheson who lives near Schweitzer told KHQ.
This darling north-side 3bed/ 3bath home offers over 2,000 sqft of living space with an additional 720 sqft basement ready to expand! Remodeled in 2006 with gorgeous updates! Main floor offers oversized primary bed/bath with walk-in closet and main floor utilities. 2 additional bedrooms and guest bathroom also on main floor. Outdoor patio space off oversized kitchen/ dining area. Tons of storage in kitchen! 2nd level offers a bonus room/ living space or could be used as a 4th bedroom and bathroom as well! Fully fenced backyard with alley access-drive through gate for off-street RV or boat parking. Ourdoor shed for lawn tools! Front and back yard have full sprinkler system and brand-new gutters were added in 2021.
Comments / 0