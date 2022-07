When you think about it, “the Old Course” is an awfully strange name. It is, of course, the oldest golf course in the world — established in the early 15th century before it was officially ratified by the archbishop John Hamilton in the mid-16th. That was some 460 years ago, long before the age of 460cc drivers, organized golf tournaments, or Claret Jugs. Long before a man named Tiger Woods, too.

