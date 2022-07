JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – It was an awesome night of racing for the 33rd Annual Dakota Classic Modified Tour stop at the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night presented by Corral Sales RV. It was opening night of the 2022 Tour and the racing action was just plain awesome! The track was in a great shape as it had multiple grooves and a lot of side by side battles. Great job to the track prep crew for their hard work in providing an awesome surface for the drivers. We had a total of 56 IMCA Modifieds and 37 IMCA Stock Cars for opening night of the 33rd Dakota Classic Modified Tour. A huge thank you goes out to Corral Sales RV, Quality Inn, and Tapp’s Lounge for sponsoring the tour and the race night at the Jamestown Speedway.

