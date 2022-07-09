ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Fight Between Brothers At NW OKC Home Turns Into Deadly Shooting

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Brotherly love took a violent turn during a family fight Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested 51-year-old Eric Butler for allegedly shooting and killing his brother. Butler told investigators he “snapped” during a fight with Otis Butler, 48, and grabbed his gun.

The fight between the Butler brothers happened in the driveway of their father's home near Northwest 63rd Street and North Meridian Avenue. The accused shooter told investigators it stemmed from an argument about him not visiting a sick family member.

Instead of going to the hospital to visit the relative, Butler went to his father's home to speak to his younger brother. Police said the men exchanged words and then punches.

“It did escalate to a deadly shooting,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said.

Their father called police fearing his younger son was dead. Several residents heard the gunshots and called neighbors to check on them.

“He said, ‘I think there’s been a shooting close to your house,’’ neighbor Lynn Wilkey said. “I said, ‘Nah,’ and stepped out and saw all these police cars and said, ‘Dang, Bobby, it’s right down the street from me.’”

Wilkey said he has seen more police presence in his neighborhood due to crime but never at the one where the deadly shooting happened.

“It saddens me. Someone lost their life,” said Wilkey. “It’s unsettling, definitely.”

Police said Butler stayed at the scene and waited for officers.

“He was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed,” Quirk said. “And then ultimately booked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first-degree.”

Butler told investigators he shot at his brother multiple times and that they were standing six to seven feet apart.

