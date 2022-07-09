360 Coverage: Pickleball grows in popularity, tournament draws players from across the globe

First, Connor Thornberry perfected a smooth throw that stood out when he began as a rookie cornhole player two years ago. Then out came his signature black Stetson, a birthday gift in September, that makes the 15-year-old noticeable at up to five regional cornhole tournaments a week. His hat — and part-time farm work — led to his competitor's title: Connor the Cornhole Cowboy.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man in Spokane Valley is dealing with an unusually aggressive situation. He’s been chased out of his favorite fishing spot off Sullivan Park… by an angry beaver. "Challenge is always catching the largest one," Ross Lindsey said. Lindsay went fishing with his...
The Inland Northwest is one day closer to the hottest day we have seen in a long time!. The week ahead is full of clear skies and more sunshine, with temperatures bumping up into the high-80s and low-90s. High pressure is building over the region which is the reason for the spike in temperatures we are seeing here at home in Spokane, as well as the rest of the state.
KELLOGG, ID. — Floating on the river is a summer tradition to beat the heat. However, this isn’t your regular summer. Cold and high-current waters on local rivers are making those fun float trips more hazardous than ever. On Saturday, rescuers pulled three women from the Coeur d’Alene...
There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
SPOKANE, Wash. — After its two-year absence due to the pandemic, the 2022 Women’s Military International World Cup is back!. Spokane’s Fairchild Airforce Base is hosting the tournament this year, and Team USA is excited to play once again, starting tomorrow. “Some of us are waiting a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are on the scene of a water rescue at 14501 East Indiana Avenue. Deputies found a kayak lodged in the Spokane River near the Centennial Trail. They set up basic operations near the Krispy Kreme. SVFD was searching up and down the...
SPOKANE, Wash. — More than two years after announcing his retirement, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told KREM 2 he has accepted an offer to serve as undersheriff in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Republican candidate for Sweetwater County Sheriff Dwane Pacheco announced in a Facebook post that if he is...
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a fatal car/bicycle crash on State Route 270 near Airport Road, 9 miles east of Pullman. The road is completely blocked and drivers should avoid the area.
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living within the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s district may qualify for lower insurance premiums. SVFD was recently designated as a Protection Class 2 by the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau. A WSRB Protection Class is a score from 1 to 10 that represents the community-provided fire protection capabilities available at a specific property. Class 1 indicates exemplary fire protection capabilities while Class 10 means fire protection capabilities, if any, are not sufficient.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ticketholders to tonight's performance of Hadestown were met with disappointment after the show's cancelation. Broadway Spokane announced on their website Sunday's 6:30 showing of award-winning musical, Hadestown, was canceled. "Due to COVID and non-COVID related illness within the company, the Sunday evening (6:30pm) performance of Hadestown is...
CHENEY, Wash. — A man was killed while riding a scooter in Cheney last Thursday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between 1st and 2nd St. According to SCSO, a car stopped at a stop sign before turning north on 1st street, in front of the scooter traveling south. The man driving the scooter was unable to avoid the car in time.
Listed by Jodi Mouchett with John L Scott, Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. PERRY DISTRICT!! Come check out this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is just 2 blocks from the heart of the Perry District. New carpet, paint, trim and hot water heater. All appliances included. Newer gas forced air furnace. Driveway access to the back yard where it maybe possible to add a garage/shop. Home is ready for you to add your personal touches and gain equity. Main floor laundry.
Run by the nonprofit Transitions, New Leaf Kitchen & Café is one of the six different programs working to end poverty and homelessness for women and children in Spokane. The café serves a free culinary training program for women facing barriers to entry to traditional employment.
When the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, everything changed. What we took for granted, like taking a walk in the park or seeing our loved ones, was unexpectedly taken away from us. Restrictive measures were put in place to reduce the spread of this unknown virus. Travel restrictions...
KELLOGG, ID. — Three women were saved from the Coeur d’Alene River on Saturday. A deputy from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office advised assistance for three women who were caught up in a tree when rafting on the river. It was the same tree where a recent...
DEER PARK, Wash. - With rising temperatures breaching 90 degrees Tuesday and holding high through the week, local fire crews are preparing for the chance of wildfires cropping up. One local pilot has been fighting fires from the air for almost half a century. “I think it kind of gets...
