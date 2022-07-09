360 Coverage: Pickleball grows in popularity, tournament draws players from across the globe

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.

