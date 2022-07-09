ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Lottery Draw July 8th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the winning numbers for tonight’s...

www.wxxv25.com

Magnolia State Live

Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested. Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Canadian lumber company expanding in Mississippi

(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
JACKSON, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
WJTV 12

Virtual job fair held for Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MilitaryX hosted a virtual job fair for veterans in the City of Jackson on Monday, July 11. Leaders of the MilitaryX said they are helping those individuals who served as a veteran to seek employment immediately. MilitaryX wants to provide more valuable resources to those individuals that have fought for the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Parts of Mississippi highways remain dark due copper wire thieves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Tyson Foods creates more jobs with $90 million Mississippi investment

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyson Foods announced a $90 million expansion to the processing plant in Forest on Tuesday, July 12. The investment will create over 320 jobs, making it the largest capital investment in Scott County. It also increases production capacity for its food service clients. “We’re excited about...
#Mississippi Lottery Draw
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘It Belongs to Us, Too’: Latinx LGTBQ Mississippians Gather in Jackson for Inaugural ‘Queerceañera’

View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WLOX

Memorial to hold vaccine event as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi and, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, “most of these are preventable.” Health officials say vaccination and boosters are still the best tool we have to protect people and communities from COVID-19. This week, Memorial Health is teaming up with the Gulfport NAACP branch to hold a community vaccination event where anyone 12 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
GULFPORT, MS
pelahatchienews.com

TriStar’s 2022 Miss JR Teen Mississippi

Miss Camden Patton is TriStar’s 2022 Miss JR Teen Mississippi. She is a recent graduate of Pelahatchie High School and, at only sixteen years old, is already a freshman at Hinds Community College, where she plans to major in biochemistry and become an anesthesiologist. In her spare time, she...
PELAHATCHIE, MS
dailyadvent.com

MSDH reports 3,681 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 3,681 new cases on Monday, July 11. One additional death was reported. The new cases were reported to the department between July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

