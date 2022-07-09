ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens State to host veterans resource day

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens State University will host a veterans resource day this month with the goal of providing help to those who served in the U.S. Armed Services.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom.

There will be multiple organizations on-site to assist veterans look for a job or specific help.

Employers on-site will include:

  • Alabama Career Center
  • Alliance HR
  • Amazon
  • BOCAR US
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Kelly Services
  • Limestone County Schools
  • US Customs & Border Protection
  • Waffle House

Other organizations available at the event include:

  • Still Serving Veterans
  • NACEE Veteran Upward Bound
  • Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Crisis Services of North Alabama
  • Limestone County Extension Office
  • Disabled American Veteran Ch26
  • T-Mobile
  • Huntsville Vet Center
  • Calhoun Community College
  • Regions Bank

Participants can register for the event here , or contact Carolyn Carthen for more information at 256-233-8271.

