Athens State to host veterans resource day

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens State University will host a veterans resource day this month with the goal of providing help to those who served in the U.S. Armed Services.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom.

There will be multiple organizations on-site to assist veterans look for a job or specific help.

Employers on-site will include:

Alabama Career Center

Alliance HR

Amazon

BOCAR US

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Kelly Services

Limestone County Schools

US Customs & Border Protection

Waffle House

Other organizations available at the event include:

Still Serving Veterans

NACEE Veteran Upward Bound

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Crisis Services of North Alabama

Limestone County Extension Office

Disabled American Veteran Ch26

T-Mobile

Huntsville Vet Center

Calhoun Community College

Regions Bank

Participants can register for the event here , or contact Carolyn Carthen for more information at 256-233-8271.

