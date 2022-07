CINCINNATI — The Rays’ expected flurry of pregame moves Sunday morning included a surprise — lefty starter Jeffrey Springs placed on the 15-day injured list. Springs, who pitched Tuesday in Boston, has been sidelined with right lower-leg tightness. For the past 10 days he also has been dealing with the hospitalization of his 5-month-old, Stetson, who has an infection in his spinal fluid and is being treated in St. Petersburg.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO