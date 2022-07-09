ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

By Chelsea Gonzales
crazyfamilyadventure.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for an incredible indoor water park Texas vacation? You’ve come to the right place! This article will discuss the top 7 indoor water parks in Texas – the Lone Star State. We’ll provide info on why we think they’re the best, who each one might be ideal for, what you...

www.crazyfamilyadventure.com

KTEM NewsRadio

Dive In! Where To Find 3 of the Best Waterfalls in Texas

I know Texas may not be the first place you think of when you hear the word 'waterfall', but there are some gorgeous ones in the Lone Star State. The best part about these three waterfalls? They are free (or super cheap) to visit. They also have nearby camping or RV parking, so if you're thinking about a road trip or an extended photo op, one of the places on this list would be perfect!
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Floating Boardwalk In Texas Is One Of The World's Longest & It’s Surrounded By Lily Pads

It seems like the Lone Star State is home to many giant things and breaking some world records with its Texas-sized attractions. If you're looking for fun unique things to do here, there is an array of big adventures to choose from like snorkeling in the world's largest spring-fed pool or meeting the current world's tallest dog at the Dallas Farmer's Market.
WEATHERFORD, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Denton breakfast café thrills far east Dallas with new location in Mesquite

A beloved Denton-based breakfast chain expands its Dallas-Fort Worth footprint with a new location coming soon to a city that dearly deserves it: Mesquite. Seven Mile Cafe, the healthy restaurant noted for bountiful breakfasts and vegan-friendly fare, is opening a location at 3817 Pavillion Court, in a space that was most recently Zenna Thai and Japanese Restaurant. The building faces 635 off Town East Boulevard in what is a growing restaurant row.
MESQUITE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Here Are The 5 Best Public Pools In Texas

July 11th is National Swimming Pool Day! What better way to celebrate than by taking a dip at one of the state's best public pools? Besides, the latest heat wave that's sweeping the national will surely have everyone searching for ways to cool off. Tripping.com compiled a list of the...
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
What Now Dallas

Chester’s Chicken Opens in Fort Worth

Chester’s Chicken, the fan-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,200 locations around the country, is back in Fort Worth. The new store opened on June 30 inside the Fuel City at 1715 Haltom Road in Haltom City. Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting fresh fried chicken, honey butter...
FORT WORTH, TX
What Now Dallas

Hurtado Barbecue to Open in Fort Worth

With two successful Hurtado Barbecue locations under his belt, owner Brandon Hurtado is now bringing his Tex-Mex style craft barbecue to Fort Worth. Hurtado told What Now Dallas he doesn’t have to do much to get the space ready and hopes to open the third location for Hurtado Barbecue at 1116 8th Ave. in Fort Worth this October if not sooner.
FORT WORTH, TX
tinybeans.com

Where to Find the Best Ice Cream in Dallas-Fort Worth

It’s hot out there, Dallasites! And what’s the best cool treat on a sweltering Texas summer day? Ice cream; yes, the cool treat that comes in a cup or a cone, and can be made in dozens of ways. We wanted to find some of the best ice cream shops in the metroplex, and believe us, there is plenty to discover. Our curated list offers some of the best flavors, and the coolest backstories and most are small businesses or locally-owned. So next time you get a craving for a scoop of sweetness, check our top choices for the best ice cream in Dallas before you head out on your mission.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of factors, including the heat and drought conditions in East Texas, are forcing ranchers to sell off cattle. They say relief will come only in the form of rain, and plenty of it. Texas Farm Bureau’s Tracy Tomascik says there are hardships being faced...
TYLER, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Sand Hills Express

Meet the couple behind the world’s only Ethiopian-Texas barbecue restaurant

You might not think Ethiopian and Texan cuisine would mix, but when couple Fasicka and Patrick Hicks combined their recipes, they created an international sensation. Their restaurant, Smoke N Ash, is in a small strip mall in Arlington, Texas, and has everything that would be expected to be found in a barbecue place—like ribs and brisket.
ARLINGTON, TX
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KARK

Slurpee Day: How to get one of the frozen favorites for free

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — Every year on its birthday, the country’s largest chain of convenience stores has celebrated by giving customers a signature frozen drink for free. Now, that day has a new name, though it may be one you’ve heard before. Officials with 7-Eleven announced...

