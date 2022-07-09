Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

It’s hot out there, Dallasites! And what’s the best cool treat on a sweltering Texas summer day? Ice cream; yes, the cool treat that comes in a cup or a cone, and can be made in dozens of ways. We wanted to find some of the best ice cream shops in the metroplex, and believe us, there is plenty to discover. Our curated list offers some of the best flavors, and the coolest backstories and most are small businesses or locally-owned. So next time you get a craving for a scoop of sweetness, check our top choices for the best ice cream in Dallas before you head out on your mission.

