Charlotte, NC

Black Food Truck Friday is about more than finding a good meal

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtkil_0gZfSmxN00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of the vendors credit the Black Food Truck Friday event for keeping them going during the pandemic.

Some opened as the pandemic started and owners say they would have closed their businesses for good and seen their dream turn into a nightmare if not for the event.

Close to a dozen food vendors, all with different flavors gather in West Charlotte. Each with a similar story to tell about the pandemic.

“I closed down for about 11 months,” said Jorieka Downey.

“It was really bad,” added Joseph Brewster. “Me with four kids and my wife. It was just a struggle for us until I started this.”

Jorieka Downey, owner of Grits CLT, and Joseph Brewster, owner of Island Boys Hand crafted sandwiches opened their food trucks during the pandemic.

Downey operated out of a tent at first when joining the Black Business Owners of Charlotte event in 2019.

BBOC is a nonprofit holding Black Food Truck Fridays to help businesses stay open, and not only put food on other peoples’ tables, but on their own.

“We actually tried to do as many events as we could,” said Cathay Dawkins, founder, and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte. “We still hosted 21 events last year during the height of COVID.”

This year the event kicks off with a contest, Crowning QC’s Best Black Food Truck. Duke’s Mayo is sponsoring four Fridays where chefs compete, and customers vote for the favorite. The final battle is the Friday before the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, in September. The winner gets $6,000, second place $2,000, and third place gets $500.

“I express myself through my meals,” says Brewster. “And I think that’s what helped me propel myself to where I am at today.”

Downey says the events helped her so much she is no longer a tent vendor. She bought a brand-new truck and trailer to serve up grits and other items.

“It took me about six months to a year,” added Downey. “Then I reopened May 15th of last year with Grits CLT food truck.”

“Food always circles,” says Brewster. “You always got to come back to it. You got to eat right; you’ve got to eat.”

Organizers tell Queen City News vendors make between $5,000 and $10,000 each week. For more information on the next three food truck battles, click here.

