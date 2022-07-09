ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man charged for alleged threat against elections official

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who allegedly made a threatening phone call against Colorado's top elections official has been charged with retaliating against an elected official.

A court document says 52-year-old Kirk Wertz was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver after investigators tracked his cell phone moving from Kansas to Colorado following the phone call to the office of Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Authorities haven't revealed what the alleged threat was.

Wertz is being held in jail and doesn't have a lawyer listed in court records. Griswold says threats won't deter her from doing her job.

Denver7 News KMGH

Man arrested in large Colorado fentanyl seizure last month escaped

DENVER – A man who was arrested last month on I-70 in what Colorado State Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration touted as the largest U.S. highway fentanyl seizure in history remains at large after he ditched agents while they were tracking a “controlled delivery” they asked him to make following his arrest.
Denver7 News KMGH

Woman shot, killed in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating the city's fifth homicide of 2022 after a woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. The victim was found around 1 a.m. in the 7000 Block of Grape Street. Officers responded to the area following...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado truck driver arrested after SWAT response on Arizona interstate

PHOENIX — A Colorado man faces DUI charges after an incident Sunday that required a SWAT team to respond to an Arizona interstate. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said dispatchers received a call at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday from a commercial truck driver who said two men climbed into his flatbed trailer and were attempting to damage the load and get into the truck cab while it was moving.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigate fatal hit-and-run

Denver police on Tuesday were searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a man on Monday at Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street in east Denver. As of Tuesday morning, police had not released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash. The medical examiner will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police K-9 helps make major drug bust

A K-9 and his handler in northern Colorado made a major drug bust over the weekend. The four legged Loveland police officer -- whose name is Nazar -- ended up finding 23 grams of heroin, 46 grams of meth and more than 200 illegal pills. That's on top of also finding cash and a handgun that was stolen from a car in Fort Collins. The department shared a photo on social media of the drugs that were obtained with the caption "Good boy Naz." 
LOVELAND, CO
KXRM

16 Colorado counties in ‘worst level’ for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — After COVID-19 rates saw a small spike last week, the state’s COVID-19 levels are back down slightly over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County. Arapahoe County. Bent...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

3-year-old hit and killed by car in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small child died in Weld County over the weekend after she was hit by a car. Dacono police rushed to a residential part of town just after 8:15 Saturday night and found a bystander giving a 3-year-old girl CPR. Officers took over trying to resuscitate the little girl, but despite their life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.
WELD COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Crown Plaza shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An investigation is ongoing after an early Sunday morning shooting left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. At roughly 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the Crown Plaza located at 15500 East 40th Ave. Once they arrived they discovered a gunshot...
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

