(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 31-year-old Perkins woman — arrested Sunday night in connection with a fatal crash at 4:33 pm on Dec. 6, 2021, on Highway 33 from which her 9-year-old stepson was killed and her 11-year-old stepson seriously injured — remained held in the Payne County Jail this morning on $50,000 bail on felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and causing a personal injury accident by driving under the influence of drugs.

PERKINS, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO