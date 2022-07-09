ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Valley county fairs prioritizing security

By Allison Gens
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Fair announced it’s ramping security this year after several mass shootings across the country. Miami Valley fair organizers said security is not a concern because of relationships they’ve built with law enforcement over the years.

The fair season in the Miami Valley kicks off with the Montgomery County Fair . The fair opens Sunday and runs through Saturday, July 16.

Fair Board President Mark Jimison said there will be no shortage of sheriff’s deputies at the Montgomery County fair this year.

Highway Patrol increasing security for upcoming Ohio State Fair

“They have officers that, you know, stand on every corner, in the buildings outside,” Jimison said.

Jimson said safety is a priority for the fair, just like every year before.

“They’ve always had a great presence, and I think, you know, maybe they are going to ramp that up a little bit this year, so that way that if there is any concerns that way, we can make sure that that everybody is protected,” Jimison said.

If you are headed to the Montgomery County Fair, another security measure that’s in place are random bag checks at the gate.

In Preble County, organizers are getting ready for the Preble County Fair starting July 30.

Seniors, retirees feeling pain of record high inflation

“It’s going to be hard to top last year,” Preble County Agricultural Society Treasurer Andy Campbell said. “We had record attendance, but we’re excited.”

With the crowds, Campbell said the Preble County Sheriff’s Office will put in many hours during the fair, especially during larger events.

“After our first day last year, where they had a huge derby, you know, they spoke to us and they ramped up security,” Campbell said. “I assume that if something like that’s needed this year, they’ll do it again.”

The Ohio State Fair will have a greater security presence, but firearms will not be banned.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

Campbell said the Preble County Fair has not yet made a decision yet.

“We will definitely follow the advice of the local sheriff’s department,” Campbell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

