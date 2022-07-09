ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A voter's guide to the 2022 primary election

By Jamie Smet
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Voting registration for the primary election is officially closed and early voting has started.

Here are some important dates to remember as we get closer to the primary.

The last day to request a mail in ballot is July 22. That ballot needs to be back in the mailbox and ready to be counted by July 26. Early voting ends on July 29.

The primary election is on August 2.

Once those results are in, we will be looking forward to the general election on November 8.

If you missed your chance to register there is still time before the general election. Registration for that election comes to a close on October 11.

So what if you want to vote early or by mail?

You can request a mail in ballot from your county recorder that you can either mail back in or drop off at a ballot drop off location by the 26.

If you want to vote early in person you can cast your ballot at any early voting site.

You can request a Pima County ballot, find ballot drop off locations and early voting locations, and voting centers here.

You can find election information and ballot drop boxes for Pinal County here.

You can click here to search for your voter registration information, find your polling place, and request a mail in ballot across Arizona.

What races will be on the ballot?

Arizona will see races to fill seats on the U.S. senate and the U.S. house of representatives.

There are also several state elections including governor, state senators, state house of representatives, attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction and corporation commissioner.

Congressional and legislative district lines were re-drawn earlier this year, so you may be voting in a district you haven't in the past.

Congressional redistricting is on the left and the legislative map is on the right.

In district 6, five republicans and three democrats are running for a seat in congress. In district 7, Representative Raul Grijalva is the incumbent democrat up for re-election. That means two republicans will go head to head to be the other candidate for his seat.

When Arizonans are deciding who to cast their ballot for, The Citizens Clean Elections Commission says healthcare is the biggest issue on Tucson voters' minds.

Healthcare is also the most important issue for democrats across the state and immigration is the most important issue for republicans.

Independent voters make up the largest voting block in Pima County and the second largest in our state.

As of April, the most recent available numbers, nearly 1.5 million independent voters are registered in Arizona.

About 199,000 of them are right here in Pima County.

And you can track your ballot to see if it has been counted at Arizona.Vote.

