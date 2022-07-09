ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond abortion rally draws both pro-life, pro-choice crowds

By Maggi Marshall
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Planned Parenthood Rally held in Monroe Park on Friday evening brought out more than just those who consider themselves pro-choice.

Hundreds gathered near the stage in the center of the park with shirts and signs in hand waiting for the 6 p.m. event to start.

As that was happening, a group called Students for Life with a handful of people made their way to stand in front of the stage.

They held “We are the Pro-Life Generation” signs and chanted different cheers. Soon thereafter, those who came for the Planned Parenthood rally got in front of them and cheered louder.

The Students for Life Group eventually walked to the outskirts of the park where they remained chanting.

The Planned Parenthood rally lasted for an hour with different lawmakers, and advocacy leaders speaking and sharing stories.

While abortion is legal in Virginia, organizers said they plan to “fight like hell” for it to stay that way.

As the speeches continued, so did the “Students for Life” groups chant.

Jonathon Horne, who came to listen to the speakers, ended up walking over to the group, pulling out his megaphone and singing different tunes as the group chanted.

“I don’t think America is fully understanding the full implications of Roe v. Wade being overturned,” he said.

Horne and the Students for Life group did stop for a brief period of time to have a discussion on their conflicting views, something that both parties believe needs to happen.

“I wanted to foster some dialogue between the two sides of this, and we had a little bit of that,” said Horne.

Students for Life Member Claire Anderson said he wished he had been more open but was encouraged about the potential conversations that could come down the line.

Anderson said she and her group decided to come out to the rally to spark a conversation with people.

“If we were not out there today then probably no pro-life people would’ve been. We want to show that the pro-life generation is present,” she said.

Anderson said she wants to impact culture and change people’s minds and believes the only way to do that is to be out there.

The group stayed for about an hour chanting before they left.

As the pro-choice speakers finished their speeches, some activists who came out then marched in the street. They marched to the Capitol with signs in their hands and continued to chant.

They then turned back around and marched back to Capitol Square.

As this was happening, officials closed Capitol Square and put up metal fences.

As of Friday night, the Planned Parenthood website does not list any upcoming rallies in Richmond following Friday nights.

An “Abolish Abortion” rally is being held by Congressman Bob Good at the Bell Tower Saturday at 4 p.m.

Comments / 10

Just_a_Guy
3d ago

all this protesting that people think is a woman's right issue....they don't know that abortion is nothing more than a way for corporations to save money on health insurance policies cause an abortion is a way to eliminate adding a child to someone's policy and Planned Parenthood which is funded by tax payer money and then funnels those tax dollars to Democrat's campaigns.... so they are actually protesting the right for corporations to save money on health insurance and tax dollars paying for Democrat's campaigns .... have a go at it, but atleast call it what it is.....

Reply(7)
2
 

