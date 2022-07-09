Grosse Pointe Woods officers harassed by employee at urgent care

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An incident at a metro Detroit urgent care took police by surprise.

Officers say they were harassed by one of the workers at the facility.

The Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council told 7 Action News that a Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety officer went to Michigan Urgent Care - Grosse Pointe for a routine medical procedure Tuesday. The police union said the officer was greeted with comments like, “How many people have you killed?”

The officer left and went to his supervisor, who also paid a visit and received similar comments.

"And that same person started on with the supervisor asking, 'How many people are you going to beat up tonight?' or 'How many people are you going to kill after you leave?'" David Willis with the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council said.

Arizona-based NextCare operates the facility. It has apologized and plans to meet with police.

The company released the following statement: