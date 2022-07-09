ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods officers harassed by employee at urgent care

 4 days ago

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An incident at a metro Detroit urgent care took police by surprise.

Officers say they were harassed by one of the workers at the facility.

The Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council told 7 Action News that a Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety officer went to Michigan Urgent Care - Grosse Pointe for a routine medical procedure Tuesday. The police union said the officer was greeted with comments like, “How many people have you killed?”

The officer left and went to his supervisor, who also paid a visit and received similar comments.

"And that same person started on with the supervisor asking, 'How many people are you going to beat up tonight?' or 'How many people are you going to kill after you leave?'" David Willis with the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council said.

Arizona-based NextCare operates the facility. It has apologized and plans to meet with police.

The company released the following statement:

NextCare is aware of an incident that occurred July 5th at our Michigan Urgent Care Facility in Grosse Pointe, Michigan involving inappropriate comments made to a member of local law enforcement. This type of employee behavior is not condoned, nor is it consistent with NextCare’s mission or values. The employee involved is no longer with NextCare. NextCare strives to provide an exceptional level of service to all members of the communities we serve and that did not happen; we apologize to the people affected by the comments. We know that the top priority of local law enforcement is the safety and well-being of the community. We share that priority and appreciate the work they do every day to meet that goal.

Comments / 15

Jibril Muhammad
3d ago

the employee was fired and rightly so. the employee evidently has a strong dislike for police. since the employee wasn't smart enough to keep that mouth shut and swallow the ill will, firing that employee was the right thing to do.

Reply
15
Christine nelson
3d ago

How horrible😠😞 I am so glad they were fired! Healthcare requires kindness and compassion. What a cowardly and ignorant thing to say to an Officer!!! I have the utmost respect for our men and women in Blue who put their lives in jeopardy everyday...#IBACKTHEBLUE🇺🇸💙💙💙🇺🇸

Reply(2)
11
Trump was right!!!!
3d ago

the stirring up of all this hate was all by design!!!!....look back at who was encouraging all the hate and lawlessness!!!!!!!!!

Reply
7
 

