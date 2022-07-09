ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Oath Keeper members brought explosives to DC area around January 6 and had a 'death list,' prosecutors say

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand, CNN
WRAL
 4 days ago

CNN — The Justice Department released new details Friday evening of the alleged extensive planning by the Oath Keepers to prepare for violence in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, including lessons to conduct "hasty ambushes," a "death list" of Georgia election officials and attempts to acquire homemade...

www.wral.com

ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
The Associated Press

Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman continued firing inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman is a disturbing 80-minute recording of what has been known for weeks now about one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history: that heavily armed police officers, some armed with rifles and bulletproof shields, massed in the hallway and waited more than an hour before going inside and stopping the May 24 massacre. But the footage, which until now had not surfaced publicly, anguished Uvalde residents anew and redoubled calls in the small South Texas city for accountability and explanations that have been incomplete — and sometimes inaccurate — in the seven weeks since the shooting. Hours after the video was published, some residents at a Uvalde City Council meeting said they had not been able to bring themselves to watch it. Others demanded consequences for police and more information.
UVALDE, TX
Boston

New details emerge on measures Kaitlin Armstrong took to evade police after death of Vermont cyclist

Police discovered a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery in a lockbox they believe belonged to Armstrong. Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman who allegedly killed cycling star and Vermont native Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in May, was found by authorities in Costa Rica last month after a 43-day manhunt. Now that Armstrong is in custody and back in the United States, new details are emerging about her flight and the potentially drastic measures she took to hide her appearance.
VERMONT STATE

