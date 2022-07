TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager who is accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Texarkana, Texas will be tried as an adult, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says. Kevonte Collins, 17, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that happened in December of 2021 at an apartment complex in Texarkana. The shooting left two 18-year-olds dead; a 17-year-old was also seriously injured.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO