Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons marry after 6 years together

By Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

It’s a warm occasion for this “Fargo” couple.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons married last weekend after six years together, People magazine reported .

The two married in Jamaica in a quiet ceremony, according to reports.

Dunst, 40, and Plemons, 34, met on the set of “Fargo” in 2016. They played a married couple on the show and quickly fell for each other.

They kept their engagement quiet as well, but Dunst was spotted with an engagement ring at the 2017 Golden Globes. The couple have two kids together, 4-year-old Ennis and 14-month-old James.

Earlier this year, Dunst spoke to the Los Angeles Times about their relationship.

“We call each other husband and wife,” she said in February. “But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding.”

Dunst cited COVID and the birth of James as reasons for the delay.

