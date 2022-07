WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens gathered to celebrate the rich and unique history of one of Brunswick county’s fastest growing communities- Navassa. The history of the Town of Navassa dates all the way back to the 1850′s to a Jamaican Island where the town got its name. This island was discovered to have a lot of bird excrement, and businessman Donald McRae chose the current area of Navassa to build a fertilizer factory.

NAVASSA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO