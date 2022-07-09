ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County finds errors with early ballots in seven cities, towns

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County officials have found errors with early voting ballots in certain parts of the county....

T. Bone........
3d ago

Last Time we had Mistakes it happened to affect Predominantly Native Neighborhoods,......by the Helen Purcell, she then apologized for it was a simple mistake,.......Suuuuure,...!?

Barry Todd
3d ago

Another attempt to steal more elections. And, don't tell me the last election was the most secure. It wasn't; it was the least secure. Watch the documentary "2000 Mules". The evidence is insurmountable.

