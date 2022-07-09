Pinal County finds errors with early ballots in seven cities, towns
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County officials have found errors with early voting ballots in certain parts of the county....www.kold.com
Last Time we had Mistakes it happened to affect Predominantly Native Neighborhoods,......by the Helen Purcell, she then apologized for it was a simple mistake,.......Suuuuure,...!?
Another attempt to steal more elections. And, don't tell me the last election was the most secure. It wasn't; it was the least secure. Watch the documentary "2000 Mules". The evidence is insurmountable.
