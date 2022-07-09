ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma To Launch 988 Crisis Line

By Grant Stephens
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iSmG_0gZfP6Gr00

Oklahoma is making it easier for people in crisis to get help faster.

The new 988 crisis line replaces the 11-digit suicide prevention number, making it much easier to remember for people in crisis.

The change is part of Oklahoma's push towards a bigger crisis response system.

The 988 line launches next Saturday, and when it does, better help will be just a phone call away.

Dialing the new 988 number links a person in crisis directly with someone who can help.

Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Carrie Slatton-Hodges said the support goes far beyond that single conversation.

"To kind of summarize that, what you have is one number that can de-escalate and talk and support people through their crises that can also set up appointments for their nearest provider the very next day," she said. "That number, that you called originally, they also play a role in after a crisis has happened in that they reach out the next day, they make a call to make sure, 'Did you have any trouble getting to your appointment, are you feeling better today?'"

The call center is only one part of Oklahoma's comprehensive crisis response system.

The program also includes mobile crisis response teams and crisis receiving and stabilization services.

Eventually the crisis call center will be integrated with the 911 system - since so many 911 calls are mental health-related.

Comments / 4

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma AG asked to sue Biden administration over border 'invasion'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, who serves District 19 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, presented Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor with a proposed lawsuit against the Biden administration. He is proposing this lawsuit for what he calls an utter failure to protect the nation's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma woman’s intricate quilt to be sent to Queen

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman’s recent project will soon be in the presence of royalty. Devida Bushrod was born in Hampshire, England but now lives in Tulsa with her family. Bushrod decided to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by making an intricate quilt of Queen Elizabeth....
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma housing market causing trouble for Afghan refugees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

The Most Scenic Drive in all of Oklahoma!

It's been called the most scenic drive in all of Oklahoma. Have you ever made the 54-mile trip down the Talimena Scenic Drive before? It's an amazing 54-mile stretch of road through some of the most beautiful countrysides in the Sooner State and Arkansas. There are plenty of stops along the way and unique sights.
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma Transportation Commission approves ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike routes

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved the routes in a vote of 7-1 for the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan that would directly impact much of Cleveland County, including east Norman, following a protest outside the building early Monday morning. Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, while introducing the agenda item, said that while...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Crisis
KVUE

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

Statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans arrested

Okla. — The statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans was arrested. Court documents with details of the allegations he is facing will be released on Monday. On Twitter, the state GOP Twitter account wrote about the arrest, saying it had no prior knowledge of the investigation into the man and that the organization "condemns all instances of sexual assault in the strongest possible terms. Victims deserve justice and their assailants should be punished to the fullest extent of the law."
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
kgou.org

Thousands of Oklahomans qualify for internet discount

Few have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federally funded program available that helps households pay for internet service or an internet device such as a computer or tablet. The Federal Communications Commission launched the $14.2 billion program in continuation of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which rolled out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Oklahoma Drug Thugs Arrested in Coleman After Leaving Dog in Hot Car

COLEMAN – Three Oklahoma drug dealers were arrested in Coleman with a large amount of meth after a concerned citizen reported they had left a dog in a hot car outside the Dollar General.   According to the Coleman Police Department, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, officers of the CPD were dispatched to the Dollar General store, on the 2300 block of Commercial Ave., to investigate an allegation of Animal Cruelty by a concerned citizen. The resulting investigation resulted in a major drug bust and locating a wanted fugitive from Oklahoma. The investigation revealed that Charles Henry Tarver, Billy…
COLEMAN, TX
Z94

Get Your Southwest Oklahoma Burger Card Today

Every financial institution in the world always preaches the value of savings. Buy low, sell high. A penny saved is a penny earned. Get while the getting is good, etc... It's solid advice. We are living in an unprecedented time of rampant inflation and economic instability. Fuel prices have us...
LAWTON, OK
101.1. The Wiz

Oklahoma Gov. Investigates ‘Troubling’ Claim Tulsa Public Schools Violated State’s Anti-CRT Law

On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an investigation into Tulsa Public Schools after claims that the school district violated the state’s new anti-CRT law. According to local reports, Stitt called for a state audit of the school district for “potential mishandling of public funds,” as well as concerns they may have violated state law by teaching “Critical Race Theory.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Navy sailor from Oklahoma found dead on aircraft carrier in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Authorities identified a U.S. Navy sailor from Oklahoma who died on an aircraft carrier over the weekend in California. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins died around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on the USS Carl Vinson. The aircraft carrier was docked at the Naval Air Station in San Diego.
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy