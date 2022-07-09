Oklahoma To Launch 988 Crisis Line

Oklahoma is making it easier for people in crisis to get help faster.

The new 988 crisis line replaces the 11-digit suicide prevention number, making it much easier to remember for people in crisis.

The change is part of Oklahoma's push towards a bigger crisis response system.

The 988 line launches next Saturday, and when it does, better help will be just a phone call away.

Dialing the new 988 number links a person in crisis directly with someone who can help.

Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Carrie Slatton-Hodges said the support goes far beyond that single conversation.

"To kind of summarize that, what you have is one number that can de-escalate and talk and support people through their crises that can also set up appointments for their nearest provider the very next day," she said. "That number, that you called originally, they also play a role in after a crisis has happened in that they reach out the next day, they make a call to make sure, 'Did you have any trouble getting to your appointment, are you feeling better today?'"

The call center is only one part of Oklahoma's comprehensive crisis response system.

The program also includes mobile crisis response teams and crisis receiving and stabilization services.

Eventually the crisis call center will be integrated with the 911 system - since so many 911 calls are mental health-related.