Local nonprofit supports veterans through video gaming

Local nonprofit, Stackup, gave away hundreds of high-quality video gaming equipment to veterans.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Veterans are our mission. Gaming is our passion." That's the motto non-profit Stackup lives by. Stephen Machuga, founder and executive director of Stackup, said gaming is a great way to connect veterans.

"Gaming is important to veterans, something I learned personally when I got back from Ira," Machuga said. "It helps get your mind out of focusing on bad times. It's an enjoyable hobby, it's fun."

Machuga wants to make sure as many veterans as possible are able to game if they want. That's why a group of volunteers got together to pack boxes of high-quality lightly-used gaming supplies, donated by Riot Games, to give away to veterans.

"A lot of veterans are on fixed incomes and don't have the ability to upgrade their machines and gear ever," Machuga said. "So, we're taking care of them today."

The group put together about 100 boxes, most containing a mouse, a headset and a keyboard. Veterans there said gaming helps them connect with others and has helped them transition into civilian life.

"Having this platform, it just has a sense of community," said Jimmy Guevara, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "It has a different feeling of being able to connect with other veterans."

"It kind of puts me in a new world where I don't have any responsibilities," said Alexia Pupura, another U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "I don't have any bills to pay, nothing. It gives me that sense of relief that I need in the moment and without that, there's no telling where I would be."

Leaders at Stackup hope to continue supporting veterans one game at a time.