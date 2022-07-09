ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Local nonprofit supports veterans through video gaming

By Ashley Mackey
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fMiD_0gZfP5O800
EMBED <> More Videos Nonprofit connects veterans through video games

Local nonprofit, Stackup, gave away hundreds of high-quality video gaming equipment to veterans.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Veterans are our mission. Gaming is our passion." That's the motto non-profit Stackup lives by. Stephen Machuga, founder and executive director of Stackup, said gaming is a great way to connect veterans.

"Gaming is important to veterans, something I learned personally when I got back from Ira," Machuga said. "It helps get your mind out of focusing on bad times. It's an enjoyable hobby, it's fun."

Machuga wants to make sure as many veterans as possible are able to game if they want. That's why a group of volunteers got together to pack boxes of high-quality lightly-used gaming supplies, donated by Riot Games, to give away to veterans.

"A lot of veterans are on fixed incomes and don't have the ability to upgrade their machines and gear ever," Machuga said. "So, we're taking care of them today."

The group put together about 100 boxes, most containing a mouse, a headset and a keyboard. Veterans there said gaming helps them connect with others and has helped them transition into civilian life.

"Having this platform, it just has a sense of community," said Jimmy Guevara, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "It has a different feeling of being able to connect with other veterans."

"It kind of puts me in a new world where I don't have any responsibilities," said Alexia Pupura, another U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "I don't have any bills to pay, nothing. It gives me that sense of relief that I need in the moment and without that, there's no telling where I would be."

Leaders at Stackup hope to continue supporting veterans one game at a time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7

Pasadena firefighters donate to local youth boxers

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Twelve young boxers from the Villa Parke Boxing program in Pasadena got a very generous gift from local firefighters - new warmup suits. "You know, it's a poor man's sport and having people to look up to us and give a donation like this, it means a lot," said Fatima Martinez, a heavyweight boxer with Villa Parke Boxing.
PASADENA, CA
ABC7

'Sobrevivir' art installation recognizes past of coerced sterilizations at LAC + USC Medical Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An art installation unveiled Monday now sits at LAC + USC Medical Center titled "Sobrevivir," which means "to survive" in Spanish. "This was tied specifically to a 2018 apology for the practice of coerced sterilization that asked us to partner here to create a commemorative artwork or memorial," said L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture director, Kristin Sakoda.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Starbucks to close 6 stores in LA area amid safety concerns like drug use, mental health crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Starbucks is closing six stores in the Los Angeles area - among 16 nationwide - out of concerns about an inability to keep employees safe. Safety concerns cited at some stores are linked to issues like drug use and a growing mental health crisis. The company recently announced a new initiative to focus on employee safety, including plans to close restrooms, modify store layouts and improve security systems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Volunteers#Video Gaming#Riot Games#Charity#U S Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC7

Demolition work begins on Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Once a signature feature in the Long Beach harbor skyline, the Gerald Desmond Bridge is being dismantled this weekend, opening the port's waterways to larger cargo ships. The 5,134-foot-long bridge was closed to traffic in October 2020, when a higher replacement bridge opened. But starting...
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy