Beal’s Kids Allowed to Ask Him a Question During Press Conference

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
Bradley Beal met with the media on Friday to discuss his new extension with the Wizards. A few familiar faces got some questions in.

Near the end of the press conference, Beal’s kids were allowed to ask some questions to their father. They weren’t interested in why Beal signed his extension, or anything about Washington’s upcoming season. And while Beal wanted them to request a hitting lesson from Juan Soto, that wasn’t the question either.

They just wanted some candy.

Beal has two kids, and both were born during his 10-year tenure in Washington. At this point they are as much part of the Wizards community as Beal himself is. Therefore, it was only fair that they, too, got to ask their father their pressing question.

Beal is set to spend the next five years back in Washington, so maybe as his kids get older they will have some deeper questions for their dad. For now, though, they just want candy.

