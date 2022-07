Charlie Eshbach, the man who helped bring the Sea Dogs to Portland almost 30 years ago, has passed away. He was 70. Charlie died Tuesday morning following a lengthy illness. Eshbach was the Sea Dogs’ first employee, hired by team Founder Dan Burke to lead his franchise and the return of professional baseball to the city of Portland for the first time since 1949. Eshbach was the primary visionary of the Sea Dogs brand and the builder of the franchise.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO