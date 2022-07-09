Read full article on original website
Kids can snag a goodie bag at the Spo-Candy Crawl
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is getting spooky next weekend!. On Oct. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., kids are invited to head downtown to earn a bag full of fall goodies by finding ten scenes to fill out a Spo-Candy Worksheet! These can be printed from the website, or picked up in person at Riverfront Park or River Park Square.
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
The cost of Camp Hope
The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. He is...
Suspect remains hospitalized, investigators share bodycam pictures from police shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. -The suspect shot by police in a shootout in downtown Spokane on Oct. 16 remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO is leading the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) team's investigation into the shooting. Along with...
Man sentenced to more than 12 years after distributing fentanyl that killed 16-year-old
Cusick, Wash. - 23-year-old Antoinne Holmes was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after distributing fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy, ultimately killing him. According to out partners at The Spokesman-Review, the boy was found dead in his bedroom on Aug. 28, 2020. The pills were sold to him earlier that day near Oldtown, Idaho.
