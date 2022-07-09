Local roundup: Waterford Babe Ruth 14s open state tournament with a victory

Trumbull — Lucas Saunders led the Waterford Babe Ruth 14-year-old team to a 6-4 state tournament victory Friday night over Norwalk in what was the opening game of the tourney for Waterford.

Saunders allowed one run on three hits over five innings, striking out five. Waterford finished with 10 hits, including multiple-hit games from Yadi Echavarria, Nick Ingraham and Zayden Martinez.

Waterford will next play North Haven in ther winners' bracket at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Section 3 LL softball (10-12)

• East Haddam/Guilford defeated Salem/Montville 4-3 Thursday night behind the solid pitching performance of Sarah O'Brien and the staunch defense of first baseman Briella Dean. Jainna Lesniewski had three hits for Salem/Montville, including a triple off the right field fence, and scored all three runs. Abby Daniewicz took the loss on the mound for Salem/Montville despite pitching a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

District 10 LL softball (8-10)

• Waterford defeated Montville 11-1 Thursday behind dominant pitching by Reese Firmin. Firmin threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and added four hits and four runs scored. Gianna Vargas and Avery Gallerani each had two hits and drove in runs for Waterford. Isabella Kobyluck went the distance and Harper Hedrick reached based and scored for Montville.

District 10 LL baseball (9-11)

• Waterford topped Stonington 11-3 Thursday to win the District 10 title. Christian O'Connor started the game, going four innings, giving up one hit and striking out five. Griff Fiano and Anthony Verzillo had multiple hits, while Jax Nolda and Jace Brigham each had three RBI for Waterford. Kasin McAndrew had a single and had a solid defensive effor in center field for Stonington.

NECBL

• Anthony Donofrio had three hits, including a double, with three runs and two RBI as the Mystic Schooners downed the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 7-2 Thursday night. Starter Jonathan Gonzalez (Stetson) allowed three hits over six innings with seven strikeouts and an earned run to get the win for the Schooners (13-10), Logan Allen (Bryant) hit a two-run home run and scored twice and Mason LaPlante (Georgia) singled and scored twice.

FCBL

• Ray Leonzi (Fairfield) had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run single with one out in the top of the fifth inning, as the Norwich Sea Unicorns edged the New Britain Bees 7-6 Thursday night. Jackson Ferrigno (UConn) had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Sea Unicorns (19-18) and Alex Irizarry (Maryland) had two hits and scored twice. Ryan Hyde (UConn) added two hits, including a double, a run and an RBI.

ECML

• The Clippers extended their winning streak to seven straight with an 8-4 win over the Padres on Thursday night. Mike Evans doubled and singled and Guiseppe Satti had two hits for the Clippers and Drew Dailey was the winning pitcher. Speedy Morton had three hits, Rob DelaCruz tripled home a run and Chris Oullette, Pieter Khoury and Hendrick Khoury had doubles for the Padres.